The FDA Is Cautioning Parents to Stay Away from These 3 Infant Formula Brands

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is cautioning parents to avoid three different baby formula brands tied to four bacterial infections in infants.

The FDA and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are currently investigating powdered infant formula produced in a facility in Sturgis, Michigan. In the new outbreak listing, the government agency reports that all four infants consumed the formula. The complaints include three cases of Cronobacter Sakazakii infections and one report of Salmonella Newport infection, all in infants.

The FDA is urging consumers not to use Similac, Alimentum, or EleCare powdered infant formulas. Look for the following to identify the contaminated articles:

The first two digits of the code are 22 through 37

The code on the container contains K8, SH, or Z2

The expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later

Unfortunately, all four reported cases led to hospitalizations. A Cronobacter infection connected to the formula may have contributed to a death in one case. According to the CDC, Cronobacter is a bacterium that can cause severe foodborne illness, primarily in infants. Infections are rare but are especially high risk for newborns.

Because there are several recalls issued by the FDA recently, the agency's CORE Response Team has a detailed chart of all open investigations.

According to the FDA, If your regular formula is not available due to the issue, contact your child's healthcare provider for recommendations on changing feeding practices. Parents can check out specifics about Similac products here.