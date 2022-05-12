The FDA Is Recalling Keto Supplements Due to an Unlabeled Ingredient

In recall news that does not involve either electric cars or Van Leeuwen’s ice cream, the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) is pulling NaturesPlus Keto Living Sugar Control Capsules after discovering an ingredient that is not listed on the label.

The FDA announced the news of Natural Organics, Inc.’s voluntary recall last week after the agency discovered gluten in the supplements. According to a statement made by the FDA, the discovery was made during routine testing when the product—which is intended to be gluten free—tested positive for the protein.

Individuals with allergies to wheat or gluten may run the risk of serious or even life-threatening reactions, while others may experience lesser symptoms like upset stomach, fatigue, skin reactions, bloating, and more.

“Gluten is a general name for the proteins found in wheat (wheatberries, durum, emmer, semolina, spelt, farina, farro, graham, KAMUT® khorasan wheat, and einkorn), rye, barley and triticale—a cross between wheat and rye,” the FDA said in the statement.

The Natures Plus Keto Living Sugar Control Capsules were distributed nationwide, as well as to retailers in Kenya, Spain, Trinidad, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

The supplements include the product numbers 82004 and Ue82004; UPC codes 097467820043 and 097467820043; lots 1362073 and 1361754; and a best by date of October 2025.

There have been no reported cases of illness or reactions, but Natural Organics, Inc. is asking consumers to toss out the product. The company has also removed all its affected capsules from the existing stock.