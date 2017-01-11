FDA Warns Consumers of ‘Dangerous' Boner Coffee

Along with providing the caffeine kickstart you need to function every day, drinking coffee has long been associated with several cool health benefits. But believe it or not, there's actually such thing as coffee that promises to not just perk you up (energy-wise), but get you up (penis-wise), too. And now, the Food & Drug Administration is warning it could pose a serious health risk.

That's right, folks: there's actually such thing as boner coffee, and federal health officials said it could be dangerous. A recent public advisory from the FDA warns against buying or using what's not-so-subtly called Stiff Bull Herbal Coffee after a lab analysis found that it secretly contains a substance similar to the active ingredient in Viagra, according to a report by UPI.