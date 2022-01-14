After More Than 70 Years, the FDA has Decided to Stop Regulating French Dressing

French dressing has been one of only three salad dressing types heavily regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). After more than 70 years, however, the government entity has decided to stop.

The iconic orange dressing was regulated under something called "standards of identity." Prior to the agency's decision, French dressing was "the only pourable dressing required to adhere to standards that require it to contain oil, acidifying ingredients and seasoning," according to NPR. The standard did not require ingredients such as tomatoes, though these are expected in French dressing.

Other foods regulated by the FDA have their own standards of identity. The only other dressings, however, identified and regulated under the FDA's standards of identity are mayonnaise and just "salad dressing."

The FDA's final rule on revoking its standards regarding French dressing, which it posted in the Federal Register on Thursday, is a major victory for the Association for Dressing and Sauces, an industry group that has been around since 1926. The group has been petitioning for the standards set by the FDA to be pulled since 1998, citing an increase in the varieties of salad dressings on the market. The association said that French dressing is "marginalized" among other dressing offerings.

In December 2020, the FDA floated the idea of revoking the standard for French dressing citing "flexibility" and "innovation." The agency said in its final rule that the standard of identity for French dressing was neither honest nor fair. Now, French dressing will no longer have to include specific ingredients to be labeled French dressing, meaning manufacturers can be more playful with ingredients and experiment with new flavors.

"There are a wide variety of French-style dressings on the market, and these will continue to be available based on consumer demand," the Association for Dressing and Sauces said in a public comment.

The FDA's final rule will go into effect February 14. It won't require any French dressing makers to change their manufacturing practices, per the FDA.

