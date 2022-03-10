TSA Extends Mask Mandate for Planes & Public Transit for 1 More Month

Following a recommendation from the CDC and the Biden Administration, the TSA announced Thursday that its extending the federal mask mandate for public transportation—including planes, trains, buses, and transit hubs—for another month, from March 18 to April 18.

The extension comes as the federal health authorities work on a plan to potentially ease the mask requirements.

"During that time, CDC will work with government agencies to help inform a revised policy framework for when, and under what circumstances, masks should be required in the public transportation corridor," the TSA said in a press release. "This revised framework will be based on the COVID-19 community levels, risk of new variants, national data, and the latest science. We will communicate any updates publicly if and/or when they change."

Part of this revision will take the CDC’s newly published COVID-19 risk assessment map into consideration. The new assessment of the map placed the majority of American counties in low risk areas.

Notably, the extension covers the big spring break travel season. In a separate statement, the TSA shared that it was ready for the expected increase in travelers during the remainder of March, which is expected to surpass 90% of pre-pandemic travel levels.

The Biden Administration implemented the mandate early on in his term. It has been mostly met with acceptance, though some passengers' refusal to wear masks has led to a dramatic increase in reports of violence on airplanes. The FAA has issued a number of hefty fines to passengers that refuse to comply.