Feral Hogs Destroy $22,000 Cocaine Stash, Help Bring Down Drug Ring

It was just another day for a gang of drug dealers in Tuscany. They'd hidden $22,000 worth of cocaine in a forest-y area of the Valdichiana valley and were going about their usual business of being wiretapped by the police when, suddenly, a pack of feral hogs invaded the premises and destroyed their entire stash of snow.
We know about the situation because those involved in distributing cocaine were, as we've just mentioned, wiretapped by the police. Il Tirreno, a local newspaper was the first to report the news. According to the paper, the murder of a 21-year-old Albanian in 2018 in a town in Italy had led to the discovery of a network of cocaine sales.
Law enforcement began investigating the smuggling operation in September 2018. They discovered a system run through a nightclub six months later. A gang consisting of three Albanians and an Italian was eventually wiretapped by the police, at which point authorities first heard word of the wild hog raid, according to The Local. Basically, police overheard a person complaining about damage caused by the hogs.
Il Tirreno reported that, after sufficient evidence was found via wiretapping, the operation was promptly dismantled. Two members were put in jail, and the other two were placed under house arrest.
As far as we know, the vigilante hogs remain on the run.
