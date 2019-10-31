News Anchors Can't Keep It Together Thanks to Meteorologist's Halloween Costume

Ferdinand the Mystical Meteorologist sounds like a great name for a children's book. It's also the title given to Jordan Witzel, the Calgary-based weatherman for Global News, who donned a charming Halloween costume on Thursday morning that's a cross between cat, unicorn, and... pegasus?
As Witzel tries to give viewers the lowdown on the weather in Canada, his fellow news team can not hold it together. One wipes her tear-filled eyes at the sight, while another requests a banner -- "a big one" -- to identify the magical meteorologist and also possibly hide how, erm, tight his tiny shorts are.
With a furry rainbow tail and hooved hands, Witzel makes his way through the forecast, clicking to reveal a satellite prediction for snow. All the while, his anchors continue their meltdown with moans of "no" and "what are you?!"
It's a good time. Happy Halloween to all -- including a weatherman who will have me looking at unicorns differently for the rest of my life.
