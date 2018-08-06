This Company Will Pay You to Move to Italy and Eat Nutella for a Living

If you're the sort of person who gets so excited by the prospect of discounted jars of Nutella that you'd be willing to come to blows with fellow shoppers to get your hands on some, then a new Nutella-filled opportunity could very well be your dream job. The maker of the wildly popular chocolatey hazelnut spread is hiring 60 people to come to Italy and taste-test its products.
Yes, really. If you play your cards right, you could get actually paid to live in Italy and eat Nutella.
Ferrero, which makes Nutlella as well as those foil-wrapped Ferrero Rocher chocolates, Tic Tacs, and Kinder candies, is looking for 60 non-professional "sensory judges" to come to its headquarters in Alba, Italy, and help improve its range of products. Those 60 lucky laypeople will be put through a three-month (paid) training course starting on September 30 that's designed to hone their senses of smell and taste and learn proper taste-test terminology. The best and brightest of the bunch will be asked to stay on and sit on one of two tasting panels. Specifically, only 20 will make the cut, and will be offered a long-term contract as part-time tasters.
As for what sort of commitment this involves, you'd have to be willing to relocate to the company's HQ in northern Italy, but beyond that you'd have a lot of flexibility. In fact, the gig doesn't require any previous experience and is part time, demanding just two days of work per week for the three month training period.
Those who make it onto one of the official tasting panels will only have to work periodically, and the contract is being hyped as "compatible with other jobs." So, if you're able to work your current full-time job remotely, this may be the perfect fit.
If you're interested, all you need to do to throw your hat in the ring is send an email to alba@openjob.it with the code ALB01 in the subject line, and cross your fingers.
h/t Travel+Leisure
Wine Workouts Are Just What We Need in our Fitness Routines
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.