Here's the Complete Ferrero Holiday Chocolate Lineup & It All Looks Amazing

As we know, Ferrero is the Dior Saddle Bag of Christmas, and this year Ferrero's complete holiday lineup is more extensive than ever. And it doesn't just include a wide variety of Ferrero products but also Kinder, Keebler, Tic Tac, and Royal Dansk products. As I said, extensive.

"The Holiday season is a special time for families, and we're excited to expand our offerings with the addition of seasonal offerings from our beloved cookie brands Keebler and Royal Dansk," said Jim Klein, chief customer officer, Ferrero USA, in a press release. "We are proud to be a part of countless holiday celebrations and help loved ones create wonderful moments with our delectable portfolio of products."

There's the Kinder Holiday Mix Countdown Calendar, which has 24 Kinder treats, the Ferrero Rocher Premium Chocolates, Tic Tacs, Kinder Bueno Minis, Keebler's Gingerbread Fudge Stripe Cookies, and Royal Dansk's Holiday Classic Butter Cookies available in stores and online. Beyond these options, there are also more elaborate options for heavy-duty gifting or holiday hosting.

The 100 Grand Gift for You Box is a money-themed gift with 18 full-sized candy bars, perfect for the high-end chocolate lover in your life. Kinder Plush Polar Bear and Reindeer toys come with five pieces of chocolate, and an adoption certificate or a festive jar of Nutella make perfect gifts to share with those on your list who have a sweet tooth and a soft spot for cuteness.

You can find all of these treats and more at retailers nationwide.