Ferrero’s New Holiday-Themed Treats are Decorative and Delicious

It’s barely Thanksgiving and 2020 has already gifted us with a sleigh’s worth of holiday goodies. Krispy Kreme’s got Santa Belly donuts, Pepsi bottled an apple pie soda, Starbucks is Starbucksing, and Ferrero (of the Rocher Ferreros) has enough sweet treats to cover your whole Christmas tree.

The Kinder Chocolate Holiday Mini Figures, a pack of six milk chocolate snowmen, would make excellent edible ornamentation. If you need a topper for that tree, a shiny star-shaped box is packed with 12 of the iconic hazelnut chocolates. And if the very idea of lugging a Fraser fir, real or otherwise, is a branch too far this year, the Ferrero Rocher Tree is a fine scaled-down approximation with a much more delicious endgame come December 26.

For gifting, this year’s pièce de résistance is the Ferrero Rocher 24 piece Holiday Glamond Gift Box, which includes rows and rows of those familiar gold-wrapped favorites under a clear lid to glittering effect.

These seasonal sweets have already started trickling into stores nationwide and they’re available on Amazon for your socially-distanced shopping convenience.