Ferrero’s Limited-Edition Valentine’s Day Candy Lineup Has Hearts, Roses & Mustaches

As it has long been known throughout the land, the weeks and days before February 14 are the second best time to buy Valentine’s candy. The best time is right after V-Day, but that’s for future you’s enjoyment.

Whether you’re an instant gratification acolyte or pleasure delayer, all manner of heart-shaped novelties are already hitting the market faster than you can swipe right on your future ex. Take Ferrero, please.

The maker of those famed gold-wrapped hazelnut chocolates is following up its winter holiday collection (and totally glossing over any Groundhog Day marketing opportunities in the Groundhoggiest year of all time, we might add) with a limited run of love-themed treats. It’s got candy boxes shaped like hearts for traditionalists, shaped like mustaches and lips for some entry-level flirtation, and shaped like roses to add “a sophisticated touch to your Valentine's Day dining room table decor,” according to an aspirational press release.

The line also includes foil-wrapped heart-shaped Crunch (of the Crunch Bar Crunches) bites, candy/card combos, readymade gift bags packed with 33 fun-sized candies, and cherry Tic Tac cases printed with mildly suggestive phrases like “XOXO,” “Bestie,” and, for those in the most committed relationships among us, “U Rock.”

Ferrero Rocher’s Valentine’s Day offerings are available in stores and online for about $14 or less a pop.