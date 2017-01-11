This Chrome Extension Flags Fake News Stories Automatically

After facing a scourge of criticism, Facebook is slowly taking steps to correct its struggles with fake news. Owing to inner turmoil at the company, in addition to a fair bit of denial -- CEO Mark Zuckerberg last week dismissed the issue -- the social network’s response has been sluggish, and as a result, bogus news items are still surging across the platform.

But apparently, it wouldn’t take much for Facebook to combat fake news, as a student group recently developed a Chrome extension that can identify false stories pretty quickly and accurately. According to Business Insider, it only took Nabanita De, Anant Goel, Mark Craft and Catherine Craft 36 hours to develop “FiB: Stop living a lie,” during a Princeton University hackathon event.