People Really Want to Watch Fidget Spinner Porn For Some Damn Reason

When people get into a fad, they go all-in. Seriously, weirdly all-in. That's why this news is surprising, but also, what else did you expect?

People are searching for fidget spinner porn. No, really. This is a thing that is happening in the same reality you inhabit. In fact, PornHub has revealed that fidget spinner was the site's top trending term in May and the fifth most popular overall search term during the month. Over a 10-day stretch in May, there were more than 2.5 million searches for fidget spinners on the porn site. 

The least surprising piece of this weird report is that fidget spinner searches are 186 percent more popular among Pornhub visitors between age 18 and 24 than any other age group. Predictably, the search frequency drops off with age.

This is weird because what you find when you search for fidget spinners on Pornhub is, broadly, less lewd than you'd expect. There are loads of videos that feature nothing but a hand twirling a fidget spinner. (Though, that's still not safe for work because the related videos are not so tame.)

Never before has Rule 34 seemed so true.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

