Fidget Spinners Are Reportedly Bursting Into Flames

Exploding electronics have become a little too familiar over the last year. Samsung Galaxy Notes, iPhones, vape pens, headphones, washing machines, hoverboards. Now the misfortune has come for your beloved, explosively popular fidget spinners. They're those delightfully trendy toys purported to help kids with ADHD despite a dearth of evidence.
Alabama's WBRC reported Monday that a family's Bluetooth-connected fidget spinner (yeah, of course it exists) burst into actual flames while it was being charged. Kimberly Allums told WBRC that her son had been charging his spinner for about 45 minutes at the time.
"He noticed that it burst into flames and he just started screaming," she said. "I was downstairs and all I heard was, ‘Fire... Fire.' And the fidget spinner had literally, it was smoking, it was in flames."
It's not an isolated incident. A nearly identical story surfaced in Michigan last month. That family's spinner had been plugged in for around 30 minutes when it burst into flames. Michelle Carr, the mother of the Michigan family, says their spinner did not come with a charger, so it's possible the charger is the source of the problem.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission told Gizmodo it's investigating the reports. In the meantime, it recommends owners of Bluetooth-connected fidget spinners stay next to the spinner while it's charging.
“Never charge a product with batteries overnight while you are sleeping,” the commission advised. “Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions and use the charger from the manufacturer that is designed specifically for your device.”
The Consumer Product Safety Commission advises anyone who has experienced similar problems to report them.
