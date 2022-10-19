Frito-Lay Introduces 3 New FIFA World Cup-Inspired Flavors

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Frito-Lay is launching three limited-time FIFA World Cup-inspired flavors. The new flavors will be available at retailers nationwide starting later in October.

The three new flavors are Lay's Adobadas, Lay's Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño Popper, and Lay's Wavy Carnitas Street Tacos. The Adobadas pairs chili, tomato, and lime flavors. The Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño Poppers mix the hot pepper flavors and smoky BBQ. Finally, the Carnitas Street Tacos offer a true-to-taste pork carnitas flavor.

"Soccer is the fastest growing sport in North America and, with snacking so intrinsically tied to the at-home viewing experience, now is the perfect moment to enter the game and offer our consumers new ways to heighten their FIFA World Cup experience," said Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay North America, in a press release. "As teams from around the world compete in the FIFA World Cup, we wanted to provide a way to connect fans over their love of the game—and love of snacks—to deliver even more smiles throughout the tournament."

All three flavors come in 7.75-ounce bags and will be available for $4.59. Customers can also get Lay's Adobadas and Lay's Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño Popper in 2.62-ounce bags for $2.29.