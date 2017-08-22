A Fighter Jet Scared the Hell Out of These People at a Beach

Imagine, for a moment, that you're hanging out at the beach, soaking up some sun, and generally relaxing, when a freaking fighter jet going upwards of 700 miles per hour sneaks up and buzzes you at a pants-crapping-low altitude (that's an aviation term, right?).
Well, it turns out you actually don't have to imagine it -- because that's exactly what happened to a bunch of people in Chicago this over the weekend, and someone managed to get it all on camera.
On Sunday, a group of spectators hoping to catch Chicago's annual Air And Water Show from a beach on Lake Michigan were visibly startled when one of the participating Blue Angel fighter jets seemingly "snuck" up from behind them. As you can see in the video (shown above), it prompted quite the chorus of shrieks and screams (and maybe few bathing suit soilings), but once the crowd realized it was all part of the show, they applauded and cheered in delight.
The annual aerial spectacle typically draws thousands and thousands of spectators, who go to watch all manner of talented pilots attempt death-defying dips, dives, buzzes, and formation flying stunts along the lakefront. And while everyone who shows up has some idea what they're in for, we have to hand it to the pilot who pulled off this wonderfully unexpected surprise. Also, props to that seated woman in a straw sunhat for remaining entirely unfazed.
h/t Mashable
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.