Everything You Need to Know About Figure Skating to Watch the 2022 Winter Olympics

While plenty of Olympic events fly under the radar, figure skating is not one of them. In fact, the sport remains one of the most popular competitions at the Winter Games. But gliding across the ice and leaping through the air with near-perfect precisions is far from as easy as it looks. Slap on a pair of skates, hit the rink, and tell me otherwise.

While trying to keep track of the meticulous scoring system and rule book, you might find yourself a bit confused as to what's actually going down on the ice—which is why I'm here to help.

What is figure skating?

While it might seem like an obvious answer, there's a lot more complexity that goes into professional figure skating, and it likely looks different than your personal definition. It's not only a highly technical sport that's performed on ice in individuals, pairs, and groups; it also features intricate jumps, spins, twists, tosses, and steps, all accompanied by music.

The sport first joined the Olympics on indoor rinks at the 1908 Summer Olympics in London and has remained a part of the Games on and off for over a century. In 1924, the event was moved to the Winter Olympics, where both the US and Russia have continued to dominate the competition. The US has collected 51 figure skating medals alone, 15 of which were gold, while Russia/The Soviet Union's trophy case features 49 medals.

Who are the fan-favorite figure skating competitors this year?

There's been much buzz surrounding Russian gold medalist Kamila Valieva—who previously beat out Alexandra Trusova for her spot in December—as a fan-favorite in the women's competition, 11 Alive reports. And in the men's category, six-time US gold medalist Nathan Chen looks to be a shoo-in, while Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu, who nabbed the gold in 2014 and 2018, is also gunning for a spot at the top of the podium.

What are the rules? What is the scoring system look like?

We're going to try and explain this in a way that actually makes sense. Each skater or pair has seven minutes on the ice, consisting of both the short and long programs. According to Vox, the cardinal rule is "more rotations are better than few rotations" and "don't fall." Speaking of more rotations, it's likely that this year's Olympics will see some women's quadruples, which is a whopping four rotations. While previously completed elsewhere, a quadruple at this year's Games would be the first-ever for women's figure skating at the Olympics.

Skaters can earn points for overall presentation and artistry while also getting them for step sequences, jumps, and spins. But in the process of earning them—for example, by hitting all six jumps, including the toe loop, the loop, the salchow, the flip, the lutz, and the axel—you can also lose them via deductions. Fall on the ice? That's an automatic one-point deduction. Of course, athletes can make up for those mistakes in the second half of their program too.

There are two critical components to the scoring system in figure skating: the Technical Elements Score (TES) and the Program Component Score (PCS). The former is all about executing those technical elements, whereas the latter analyzes the artistry behind the performance. Typically, there is a nine-person panel of judges and a three-person technical committee, NBC Olympics reports.

Considering there's a whole lot to keep track of, Professional Skaters Association board member Janet Tremer suggests fans just sit back and enjoy.

"What I would recommend is to sit back, watch the skating, enjoy it, and see how you would rank [the skaters] just from a layperson's perspective," Tremer said in a phone interview with Thrillist in 2018. "What did you enjoy? Who seemed vertical most of the time? Did you enjoy it as a performance? And if you did, then they probably did things that were simpler than the other skaters, or they did their difficult things really well."

What are the green and red scoring boxes?

The little red and green boxes in the lefthand corner near the scoring box help you keep track of each skater's Technical Elements Score. Because skaters submit their planned elements ahead of time, each gray box represents the technical elements they plan to pull off—and when they go green, they've successfully executed the skill. Naturally, the red box represents a failed skill. However, if it appears yellow, it will be reviewed and flipped to one or the other.

Where to watch figure skating at the Olympics

Coverage of the Beijing Olympics, including figure skating events, will air on NBC and stream via Peacock. According to NBC Sports, primetime coverage begins Monday through Friday at 8 pm EST and Sunday at 7 pm EST.

The 2022 Winter Olympics figure skating schedule

Thursday, February 3

Team Event—Men's Short Program @ 8:55 pm EST

Team Event—Rhythm Dance @ 10:35 pm EST

Team Event—Pairs' Short Program @ 12:15 am EST

Saturday, February 5

Team Event—Women's Short Program @ 8:30 pm EST

Team Event—Men's Free Skate @ 10:50 pm EST

Sunday, February 6

Team Event—Pairs' Free Skate @ 8:15 pm EST

Team Event—Free Dance @ 9:30 pm EST

Team Event—Women's Free Skate @ 10:35 pm EST

Monday, February 7

Men's Short Program @ 8:15 pm EST

Wednesday, February 9

Men's Free Skate @ 8:30 pm EST

Saturday, February 12

Rhythm Dance @ 6 am EST

Sunday, February 13

Free Dance @ 8:15 pm EST

Tuesday, February 15

Women's Short Program @ 5 am EST

Thursday, February 17

Women's Free Skate @ 5 am EST

Friday, February 18

Pairs’ Short Program @ 5:30 am EST

Saturday, February 19

Pairs' Free Skate @ 6 am EST