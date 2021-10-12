Fiji Is Opening to Vaccinated Travelers in Select Countries This December

It’s been over 500 days since Fiji closed its borders. Now, the south pacific nation will open to vaccinated international travelers.

Now, Fiji will be opening to select countries, including the US, on December 1, 2021. International vaccinated travelers from Singapore, New Zealand, France, Qatar, Japan, Canada, Switzerland, Germany, Republic of Korea, Australia, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, United States, United Kingdom, and most Pacific Island countries and territories will be welcomed into the country, too.

Travelers need a little more than just a vaccine card to gain access to Fiji, though. Proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of your flight and a COVID-19 rapid test taken 48 hours after arriving in the country will be required for all travelers. For those considering travel with a kid, all children under 18 can fly but need to be accompanied by a vaccinated adult. Tourists will also need to download a contact tracing app called CareFiji to enter businesses around the islands.

Fiji reports that as of mid-October, 80% of adults on the island nation are fully vaccinated. The country also claims to be “one of the world’s safest tourism destinations.” Fiji is not the only tropical destination we’ve seen open its borders for the first time in almost two years. So far this month, the island nation is joined by Chile, Argentina, and Singapore.