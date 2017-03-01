Final 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Trailer Arrives With First Look at New Character

Marvel shared the final trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 arrived Tuesday night, clad in all the expected nostalgia. That includes a quick shot of Star Lord (Chris Pratt) playing an old Mattel Football I and Fleetwood Mac's "The Chain."
The trailer premiered on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and features scenes that hadn't yet been shared, but it doesn't reveal a whole lot that wasn't known. It did, however, give the first glimpse of Kurt Russell, a newcomer to the franchise. He joins Guardians as Ego the Living Planet, who happens to be Star Lord's dad (who is unseen but plays a role in the opening of the first film).
It's the first time Ego has been in an MCU film and he looks... just like Kurt Russell always does. Oh! And he also has a beard.
Otherwise, it's just lil' Baby Groot, Star Lord, Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) trying to save the galaxy for a second time. Though, they get three new members for their team of accidental heroes who are also kind of assholes. They're joined by Yondu (Michael Rooker), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Mantis (Pom Klementieff). The latter is another totally new character to the MCU, who made an extended appearance in the Guardians Super Bowl commercial.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits theaters on May 5.
