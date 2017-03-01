Final 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Trailer Arrives With First Look at New Character

Marvel shared the final trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 arrived Tuesday night, clad in all the expected nostalgia. That includes a quick shot of Star Lord (Chris Pratt) playing an old Mattel Football I and Fleetwood Mac's "The Chain."

The trailer premiered on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and features scenes that hadn't yet been shared, but it doesn't reveal a whole lot that wasn't known. It did, however, give the first glimpse of Kurt Russell, a newcomer to the franchise. He joins Guardians as Ego the Living Planet, who happens to be Star Lord's dad (who is unseen but plays a role in the opening of the first film).