Fly to Antigua in the Caribbean for as Little as $305 Roundtrip

There have been some alluring prices on flights to the Caribbean lately if you’re willing to dig and have flexibility with your travel plans. Of course, we’ve noted that this is the best time of year to buy plane tickets and even highlighted how affordable it was to get flights to Puerto Rico.

Now, as noted by Thrifty Traveler, there are low-cost flights to Antigua in the Caribbean. Google Flights puts typical prices for this time of year anywhere from $500 to $750 from many locations. Yet, for travel in February and March or August to November, you’ll find prices in the $305-$400 range from more than a dozen US cities.

These prices aren’t the result of a sale, but simply low prices for the oment. In particular, digging through Google Flights, you’ll see that a lot of these low-cost flights are with American Airlines. A handful of the fares below are also with JetBlue. The flights with American are basic economy, which doesn’t have many frills but does include a carry-on bag.

Here are some of the best prices found on January 17.

​​To Antigua (ANU)

Albuquerque: $376

Atlanta: $340

Boston: $364

Buffalo: $349

Charleston: $350

Chicago: $481

Denver: $342

Detroit: $376

Gainesville: $382

Jacksonville: $344

Las Vegas: $357

Los Angeles: $360

Minneapolis: $345

Nashville: $369

New York: $305

Pensacola: $382

Phoenix: $351

Portland: $386

Raleigh: $372

Reno: $378

San Francisco: $360

Santa Fe: $376

Seattle: $384

Tallahassee: $381



Of course, since this isn’t a sale, prices can and will change. Sometimes they’ll change rapidly. So, if the fares are alluring, it is best to get on it and buy your tickets as soon as you can.