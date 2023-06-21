This European Island Is Now a 'Phone-Free' Zone for Tourists

In a travel-influencer-nightmare turn of events, a European island just declared itself to be a phone-free zone.

Forget about posting your National Geographic-worthy pics and Instagram stories, and say goodbye to creating nostalgic vacation TikToks. The island of Ulko-Tammio in Finland is shaking its head and stopping you right there: the answer is no.

Or better, it is hoping you embrace the warm suggestion. In an effort to encourage visitors to disconnect from their phones and truly enjoy nature, Ulko-Tammio is issuing a voluntary digital detox across the entire island. It goes without saying that the island, which is located in the Eastern Gulf of Finland, is uninhabited by people, and is only home to gorgeous natural landscapes and rare local fauna.

"The island of Ulko-Tammio, which is located off the coast of Hamina, will be a phone-free area this summer," Mats Selin, an expert in island tourism at Visit Kotka-Hamina, said in an official statement. "We want to urge holidaymakers to switch off their smart devices and to stop and genuinely enjoy the islands."

Do not fret—you won't be left helpless in case of emergency. Since participation in the initiative is voluntary, there is a functioning mobile network across the island. However, the company managing Ulko-Tammio, named Parks & Wildlife Finland, is encouraging visitors to not get tempted, and truly connect with the surrounding nature as well as other visitors for a truly unique and authentic experience.

"Switching off your phone, exploring nature and meeting people face-to-face are bound to boost your mood and well-being," Sari Castrén, psychologist and research manager at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare, said in an official statement. "We spend countless hours scrolling our social media feeds, so taking a short break from them means you have more time for new experiences."