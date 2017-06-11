A Giant 'Fire Tornado' Chases Firefighters in This Terrifying Video

If you think fire tornadoes are only possible in crappy disaster movies, a terrifying new video of a real-life flaming twister will make you think again. Unfortunately.
Firefighters battling a brush fire in St. Albert, Canada, were forced to flee when the flames quickly swelled into a massive funnel of fire and smoke, according to a report by CBC News. As seen in the video, one of the firefighters even resorted to jumping into a nearby lake in order to escape the danger. Believe it or not, the whole thing was sparked by a camp fire that got out of control, per the report.
Here's another version of the video posted by the St. Albert Fire Department:
Truly incredible video of fire tornado that happened during brush fire causing our firefighter to escape into river pic.twitter.com/8BdeZDfeL5
— StAlbertFirefighters (@saffu2130) April 17, 2016
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and was already scared of tornadoes to begin with. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.