A Giant 'Fire Tornado' Chases Firefighters in This Terrifying Video

The Director of 'It Comes at Night' Addresses the Cryptic Ending

Overturned Bud Light Truck Turns Highway Into Sudsy Slip-N-Slide

Super Nintendo World Looks Like a Nostalgic Gamer's Paradise

The 3 Most Important Things to Know if You Get Hurt Abroad

If you think fire tornadoes are only possible in crappy disaster movies, a terrifying new video of a real-life flaming twister will make you think again. Unfortunately. 

Firefighters battling a brush fire in St. Albert, Canada, were forced to flee when the flames quickly swelled into a massive funnel of fire and smoke, according to a report by CBC News. As seen in the video, one of the firefighters even resorted to jumping into a nearby lake in order to escape the danger. Believe it or not, the whole thing was sparked by a camp fire that got out of control, per the report. 

Here's another version of the video posted by the St. Albert Fire Department:

Of course, this isn't the first time a fire tornado -- otherwise known as a "firenado" or "fire whirl" -- has been captured on video. But it could very well be the scariest. 

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist

This Author Ate His Own Book on Live Television to Apologize for Being Wrong
This Dude Blew Up a Fridge and Turned it Into a Flying Death Vessel
The New iPhone Will Reportedly Be Way Slower Than its Main Competitors
