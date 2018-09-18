Insane Fire Tornado Sucks Up and Melts Fire Hose, Firefighter Just Throws a Rock Into It

Every job has its own version of a bad day -- all shitty, none exactly alike. A server's worst-case scenario looks different from an investment banker's. And a firefighter's worst-case scenario probably looks something like the video above.
What you're seeing is a fire tornado -- sorry, excuse us -- A FIRE TORNADO sucking up a fire hose as a few firefighters desperately try to hold onto it. Eventually, the hose just melts. This insane event/possible portal to hell occurred in Vanderhoof, British Columbia on August 19 and was uploaded to her Instagram by firefighter M.C. Schidlowsky.
The caption on the post adds some context: "Fire tornado destroyed our line. It threw burning logs across our guard for 45 minutes and pulled our hose 100 plus ft in the air before melting it. That's definitely a first... Note: It got over 200ft tall but the smoke was too [thick] to see it clearly on video."
As you can see in the video, finally a dejected firefighter just threw a rock at it. Which is highly relatable.
A BC Wildfire information officer explained to the CBC that heat rising from the wildfire combined with the high winds created the vortex. "It's like a dust devil or a fire whirl -- it sucks in the debris and that's what makes it a fire tornado," he explained. "They do happen but they are very rare. It's kind of cool she was able to capture one on video."
It is cool... as long as it stays far, far away.
h/t CBC
This Pizza Dip Lets You Throw a New Kind of Pizza Party
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.