Fireball Is Giving Away $750 to Football Fans for the Ultimate Tailgate Party

Last month, Fireball debuted a keg of its cinnamon whisky that was primed for tailgate season. In fact, the three-spout FireKeg, which will run you $75, stores a whopping 115 shots. Now, the booze maker is giving away $750 to cover the rest of your pregame needs.

Since you'll likely want some sustenance to pair with that Fireball, the brand is giving five fans $750 plus Fireball swag to host the ultimate tailgate party. Between now and October 29, you can take to Instagram with your entry. Just post to your feed or IG Story with why you and your crew are the ultimate tailgaters. Tag the brand with hashtags #FireballTailgateTurnUp and #sweepstakes.