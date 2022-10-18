This Company Is Trolling Dunkin' & its Rewards Program with a Freebie

Dunkin’ changed its rewards program with promises that it will be easier to get rewards and that those rewards would now include food and not just drinks. Many regular users of its DD Perks program, however, do not agree that it is better. They’ve taken to social media and Reddit calling for boycotts and changes to the new program.

When Firebelly Tea looks at the change, it sees an opportunity to convert some of Dunkin’s loyal regualrs to tea drinkers. It is trolling Dunkin’ with a new promotion that offers a freebie to Dunkin’ rewards users who are mad at the changes to their beloved rewards program.

Starting October 14, US users can submit their Dunkin’ rewards to Firebelly to grab a free tea infuser with any order. The company says it’s a promo "to assist [customers] in redeeming their rewards when Dunkin’ won’t."

All you have to do is take a screenshot of your Dunkin’ app, send that to ditchdunkin@firebellytea.com, and then you’ll get a unique code that lets you redeem a free infuser. It’s a strange bit of trolling from a smaller company, but it is a pretty easy way to turn that Dunkin’-based frustration into something useful.