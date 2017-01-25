Firefighters Are Now Battling Fires With Jetpacks

The city of Dubai, located in the United Arab Emirates, has experienced a surge in building fires in recent years. One memorable example occurred on New Year’s Eve in 2015, when the Address Hotel in the city’s downtown area burst into flames amid a fireworks celebration.
To combat the scourge of fires, the Dubai Civil Defence recently acquired 20 jetpacks, which it’s testing out in emergency simulations like the one you see above. Called “Dolphin,” the jetpack is used to extinguish a blaze on the ground. Not unlike the expensive, consumer jetpacks your Mountain Dew-sipping cousin might use, the Dolphin propels a firefighter into the air using its own highly pressurized water stream.
Dubai is home to no shortage of wealth and extravagance -- including the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa -- so city authorities last year acquired a different set of 20 jetpacks that can reach extreme altitudes. That fleet of jetpacks, manufactured by New Zealand based company Martin Aircraft, use ducted fans that allow first responders to ascend up to 3,000 feet in the air.
The idea of first responders literally flying to the rescue is basically a reality in the futuristic city of Dubai, where people go urban-skydiving for sport.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.