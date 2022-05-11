Firehouse Subs Is Giving Out Free Subs Every Day This Week Based on Your Name

Restaurant deals and giveaways can get a little strange. The companies are looking for a unique hook to amplify their offer to being more than just a discount.

Firehouse Subs is getting quite specific with its latest promotion. It has been running a deal where you can land a free sub with any purchase. Everything sounds good so far. But there’s a very, very big asterisk attached. You can only get the free sandwich if your name matches the name of the day.

For instance, last Thursday's name of the day was anyone whose name started with a “Th.” It was a good day to be a Thurman or Thadeus. Last Friday, the nom du jour was more specific. It was Joshua, Jessica, and Shonda.

Each day of the promotion, you have to check Firehouse’s social media or its Name of the Day website. Though, you won't find the deal at “non-traditional” locations, like those in malls or airports, the company says.

The site doesn’t say how long the promotion will be going, but a representative tells Thrillist that it will run through Friday, May 13. So, you have a few more days to check if you're getting an unexpected lunch.