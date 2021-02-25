A Beloved Brewery Will Send Hard-to-Get Beers Right to Your Doorstep

The COVID-19 pandemic has put breweries in a tough spot, and it has forced many to get creative. A huge part of that creativity is finding new ways to get beers into the hands of people who want one. That's harder than it sounds with bar sales all but gone, taprooms closed, and in-person sales of small-batch releases difficult. (In addition to laws that can stifle a brewery's ability to sell out of their taproom in many states.)

In that spirit, Firestone Walker, which ranked 10th on Zymurgy magazine's list of the best breweries in the US last year, has launched the Brewmaster's Reserve club. It'll bring special beers from Firestone right to your doorstep, a bit like you might expect from a wine club. The brewery, a part of Duvel Moortgat, has already opened membership. Though, it's limited to the first 1,000 who sign up.

The concept isn't without precedent. It'll be familiar to anyone who has subscribed to a wine club or has a local brewery that dabbles in similar offerings. Still, it's not something you see often, especially a program focused on hard-to-find bottles and exclusive releases. The Brewmaster's Reserve club is "dedicated to 'the best of the best'" from Firestone, bringing its "most interesting beers" to its "most passionate fans," its announcement says.