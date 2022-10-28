This Membership for Hard-to-Find Beers Is About to Open & Sells Out Most Years

Firestone Walker will soon, as it has done toward the end of the year the last couple of years, open memberships to its Brewmaster’s Collective program.

Craft beer lovers can sign up for Firestone Walker’s 2023 Brewmaster’s Collective membership from November 3 to December 31. It is now in its third year of offering rare and imaginative beers from the brewers at the California brewery. If you're interested, it might be a good idea to leap for it right away. Firestone says that the program has sold out of memberships in previous years.

The membership isn’t cheap. It costs $500 for a single membership. Included in that price is four collections of curated beers. Each of those includes five barrel-aged beers, as well as a curated pairing or bit of merch. The membership also includes four club-exclusive Propagator releases, which are non-barrel-aged beers "featuring the Brewmaster’s choice brews." You’ll also get a birthday gift for being a member.

In total, members get 25 beers, including 15 that are exclusive to the club. There are also some smaller perks like lottery access to the 2023 Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest, three ticketed experiences for members, and 15% off purchases of merch and beer. Those are mostly bonuses for beer lovers close to the brewery. However, even if you’re not close by, it’s a special collection that makes for an extravagant gift for beer lovers.