Firestone Walker's Club for Rare & Hard-to-Find Beers Is Expanding to 8 More States

Last year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Firestone Walker launched the Brewmaster’s Collective. It is a beer club that allows the brewery’s biggest fans to get their hands on rare and hard-to-find beers.

Firestone Walker has announced that it will be running a second year of the program. Registration opened this month and will remain open through December 31. The big news in the second year of Brewmaster’s Collective is that membership is expanding significantly. For the 2021 club, you could only sign up if you lived in California. In 2022, eight more states are being added.

"The first year of the club has been a huge success, and our aim is to take the experience to another level in 2022," said Firestone Walker Brewmaster Matt Brynildson. That next level will make the club available to residents of Kentucky, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington, DC.

The 2022 club will cost $575, which gets you six collections in the mail over the course of the year, as well as a welcome pack and a birthday gift. The year o'beer touts 31 individual small-batch beers and 17 member exclusives. Each time you get a package, you’ll also get special tasting glasses, food pairings, or merch, in addition to a virtual or on-site tasting with the brewers. That’s on top of small perks like 15% off beer in the taproom and 10% off taproom food, brewery tours, and other little perks for anyone near a Firestone Walker taproom.

"The Brewmaster’s Collective has proven to be a dream come true," Brynildson said. "It’s not only an incredible platform for personally connecting with craft enthusiasts, it gives us a runway to unleash our imaginations as brewers. These are going to be some of the most inventive and creative beers we’ve ever produced in our 25 years."

If you’re looking for unique beers that make you want to sit and think about what’s in the glass instead of just cracking open the can and turning on What We Do in the Shadows (which is also a very good way to enjoy a beer), Brewmaster’s Collective offers a unique path into that space.