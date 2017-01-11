News

This Fireworks Market Explosion Video Is Simply Terrifying

By Published On 12/20/2016 By Published On 12/20/2016

An explosion at a fireworks market in Tultepec, Mexico has injured at least 60 according to Felipe Puente, coordinator of Mexico's national civil protection agency, per CNN. The situation is developing, but the CBC's Tom Harrington reports Mexican officials are confirming at least 27 people have died in the explosion.

The explosions began around 2:50 p.m. at the San Pablito fireworks market. Emergency responders have been on the scene, but a cause has yet to be determined.

The market is a part of the city's large pyrotechnics industry, which includes an annual fireworks festival that features competitions between pyrotechnics producers. The National Pyrotechnic Festival is a nine-day celebration that takes place in March. This explosion was not a part of any festival activity.

The video above is one of many shared on social media in the moments after the explosions began, allegedly showing the explosions in progress. 

As seen in the above tweet, a large column of smoke coming from the explosions could be seen from a great distance. 

h/t CNN

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Rolling Stone, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

