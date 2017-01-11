This Fireworks Market Explosion Video Is Simply Terrifying

An explosion at a fireworks market in Tultepec, Mexico has injured at least 60 according to Felipe Puente, coordinator of Mexico's national civil protection agency, per CNN. The situation is developing, but the CBC's Tom Harrington reports Mexican officials are confirming at least 27 people have died in the explosion.

The explosions began around 2:50 p.m. at the San Pablito fireworks market. Emergency responders have been on the scene, but a cause has yet to be determined.

The market is a part of the city's large pyrotechnics industry, which includes an annual fireworks festival that features competitions between pyrotechnics producers. The National Pyrotechnic Festival is a nine-day celebration that takes place in March. This explosion was not a part of any festival activity.