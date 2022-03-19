Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for the First Day of Spring

Photo courtesy of Pollo Campero

Editor’s Note: Information listed here may be subject to change depending on the developing situation with COVID-19's Omicron variant. Please check for the latest updates available or contact each establishment directly for more info.

Do you feel that? Spring is in the air like the thick smell of bread for three blocks around a Subway. (A Subway restaurant, not a subway, which has a different if equally pervasive smell.) The arrival spring is just a good thing. If it’s already nice where you live, no big deal. If it’s still snowy where you live, warmer temperatures are on the way. Moreover, there are food deals all over the place to stop you from fretting over the spring cleaning that still needs to get done. Fortunately, restaurants are offering deals to celebrate the first day of spring on March 20. You’ll find discounts from restaurants like Wendy's, Noodle & Co., and 7-Eleven. Here are the best food deals you’ll find on the first day of spring.

Thrillist TV History of The History of the McRib

Food Deals on the First Day of Spring Wendy's

The deal: Grab a Dave's Single for just a dollar when you place an order through the mobile app. The deal refreshes in the mobile app daily, so you can use that quite a few times.

When: Through April 10 Noodles & Co.

The deal: Get $5 off an order of $20 if you're a Noods rewards member. (That's not what they call it, but that's what I'm going to call it.)

When: Through March 20 Pie Five Pizza

The deal: Get a personal pizza for $5 through the Pie Five app.

When: Through March 20 Hardee's and Carl's Jr.

The deal: Get two of both chains' new Panko Breaded Pollock Sandwich for $5.

When: Through April 19 Sonic Drive-In

The deal: Try the new Bacon on Bacon Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger for $4.99 through May 1.

When: Through May 1 Pollo Campero

The deal: Take $5 off an order of at least $25 with the code "LUCKY5."

When: Through March 20

7-Eleven

The deal: Get $3 off a 7NOW delivery order with a 12-pack of hard seltzer if you're a 7Rewards member.

When: Through April 12 Dickey's Barbecue Pit

The deal: Get $5 off any Pack.

When: Through April 4 Bar Louie

The deal: Loyalty members can get 20% off their next order with the code "MM20OFF." You'll have to use that during happy hour, though.

When: March 20-26, 4-7 pm Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

The deal: Throughout March Madness, there are big perks for loyalty members. Get double points on your first visit. The second visit earns you a free Cajun Queseaux. The third visit equals free sliders.

When: Through April 4 GoPuff

The deal: Take 25% off Irish alcohol through the delivery service. That includes both Guinness and Jameson. You can also take the discount on a 12-pack of hard seltzer or select hangover remedies, like pain relievers.

When: Through March 20 Talia di Napoli

The deal: The mail-order Italian pizzas can be had at a 10% discount with the code "MM10."

When: Through March 20

Free Delivery on the First Day of Spring Denny's

The deal: Get free delivery to celebrate the start of March Madness.

When: March 17-20