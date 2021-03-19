Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for the First Day of Spring
Spring has sprung. It has also sprung some food deals.
Spring is in the air. At least, it probably is by the time you read this. The first day of spring is March 20 whether or not there's still snow on the ground.
With the changing of seasons, there are a whole lot of things to do. Plan an outdoor adventure. Sit outside with a cup of coffee. Clean out the garage. But also, don't forget that there are a bunch of restaurants that will celebrate spring's arrival with you by offering some food deals. You know the drill at this point. We've collected some of the best food deals you'll find celebrating (or just available) on the first day of spring. You'll be able to grab deals from Wendy's, Tim Hortons, Yoshinoya, Taco John's, and more.
Here are the best deals you'll find on the first day of spring.
Free Food on the First Day of SpringWendy's
The deal: Stop in for a free Honey Butter Chicken Sandwich. No purchase is required. Wendy's is just doling them out.
When: March 18-20
Buffalo Wild Wings
The deal: If a March Madness game goes into overtime, you can score six free boneless wings. You just have to place an online order within 30 minutes of the game finishing or check into your local BWW through the Blazin' Rewards app. Once you've done that, you'll get free wings in your account the following day.
When: March 18 - April 5
Wendy's
The deal: Jump into the Wendy's app to get buy-one-get-one-free Dave's Single burgers.
When: Through March 28
Tim Hortons
The deal: To celebrate the introduction of freshly cracked eggs in all of its breakfast sandwiches, the convenience store is offering Tims Rewards members a free breakfast sandwich. You're going to need to be an early riser, though.
When: Through March 21, 5-7 am
Yoshinoya
The deal: Order from Uber Eats to get buy-one-get-one-free Regular Teriyaki Chicken Bowls every night when there are March Madness games taking place.
When: March 18-23, 27-30, April 3-5
Boston Market
The deal: The rotisserie chain is offering free kid meals. No purchase is required at all. Kids 12 and under can just grab a free one.
When: For just a little while
Taco John's
The deal: The launch of its new value menu includes the option to grab a free Chicken, Bacon Guacamole Street Taco when you order any Pepsi product through the Taco John's app.
When: Through April 5
Food Deals on the First Day of SpringQdoba
The deal: It's offering free delivery on days when March Madness games are being played. You'll just have to hit the $15 minimum.
When: March 18-22, 27-30, April 3-5
STK Steakhouse
The deal: Get $5 orders of lil' Corned Beef Sliders with Tater Tots.
When: March 15-21
McDonald's
The deal: Order through Uber Eats to get a $0 delivery fee. You'll have to hit the $20 minimum, though.
When: Through March 21
Kona Grill
The deal: Corned Beef Sliders are just $6. The special is available for takeout and delivery.
When: Through March 21
Logan's Roadhouse
The deal: You can order a Roadhouse Party Pack for St. Patrick's Day. That includes grabbing an order of Loaded Potato Skins to feed 10-12 people for $29.99.
When: March 17-21
Peet's Coffee
The deal: Take 35% off your first shipment in a Peet's subscription to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. (You can celebrate with a coffee deal for a few days beyond the holiday, as well.)
When: March 17-24
Wendy's
The deal: Take $3 off an order of $15 or $5 off an order of $20 through Postmates with the code "WENDYS." You can also get $5 off $20 through DoorDash, or a $0 delivery fee on a $15 order through Grubhub.
When: March 19-22
Wendy's
The deal: Get a $0 delivery fee on any order of at least $10.
When: Through April 6
Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.