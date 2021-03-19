News Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for the First Day of Spring Spring has sprung. It has also sprung some food deals.

Spring is in the air. At least, it probably is by the time you read this. The first day of spring is March 20 whether or not there's still snow on the ground. With the changing of seasons, there are a whole lot of things to do. Plan an outdoor adventure. Sit outside with a cup of coffee. Clean out the garage. But also, don't forget that there are a bunch of restaurants that will celebrate spring's arrival with you by offering some food deals. You know the drill at this point. We've collected some of the best food deals you'll find celebrating (or just available) on the first day of spring. You'll be able to grab deals from Wendy's, Tim Hortons, Yoshinoya, Taco John's, and more. Here are the best deals you'll find on the first day of spring.

Food Deals on the First Day of Spring Qdoba

The deal: It's offering free delivery on days when March Madness games are being played. You'll just have to hit the $15 minimum.

When: March 18-22, 27-30, April 3-5

The deal: Get $5 orders of lil' Corned Beef Sliders with Tater Tots.

When: March 15-21 McDonald's

The deal: Order through Uber Eats to get a $0 delivery fee. You'll have to hit the $20 minimum, though.

When: Through March 21 Kona Grill

The deal: Corned Beef Sliders are just $6. The special is available for takeout and delivery.

When: Through March 21 Logan's Roadhouse

The deal: You can order a Roadhouse Party Pack for St. Patrick's Day. That includes grabbing an order of Loaded Potato Skins to feed 10-12 people for $29.99.

When: March 17-21 Peet's Coffee

The deal: Take 35% off your first shipment in a Peet's subscription to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. (You can celebrate with a coffee deal for a few days beyond the holiday, as well.)

When: March 17-24 Wendy's

The deal: Take $3 off an order of $15 or $5 off an order of $20 through Postmates with the code "WENDYS." You can also get $5 off $20 through DoorDash, or a $0 delivery fee on a $15 order through Grubhub.

When: March 19-22 Wendy's

The deal: Get a $0 delivery fee on any order of at least $10.

When: Through April 6

