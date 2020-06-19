Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for the First Day of Summer

Here are the best deals you'll find for the first day of summer.

In a standard, non-Weird Summer year, you could expect the first day of summer to catapult a payload of food deals in your general direction, offering ice cream and other summer staples. Weird Summer doesn't play by the same rules. But there are still some offers of low-cost, summery foods that will make you feel like the season is in full swing. You'll find deals from Starbucks, Wayback Burger, Burger King, and many other restaurants, both local and national.

June 20 is the first official day of summer or what I think I can fairly call Weird Summer. No, it's probably not going to be known as that in history books, but when you're in the middle of it, you can call it whatever you want.

Wendy's The deal : Use the chain's mobile app to get a free Spicy Chicken Sandwich with any purchase at all. When: Through July 5​​​​​​

Popeyes The deal: Place your first order through the Popeyes site or mobile app and you'll be able to tag a free Classic Chicken Sandwich or Spicy Chicken Sandwich onto an order as long as you hit the $15 minimum. When: Through June 29

Burger King The deal: You can get BK's new Impossible Croissan'wich for free through the mobile app when you make a purchase of at least $1. When: June 30 or until 100,000 are given away

TooJay's Deli The deal: Sign up for the TooJay's Delicious Rewards program to get a free iced tea or lemonade with your order. Then you'll also be rewarded with a free dessert on your next visit When: Through June 20

Red Lobster The deal: Order one Coconut Shrimp appetizer, and you're getting a second order gratis. When: Through June 30

Halo Burger The deal: Nab a free QP Burger after your first loyalty visit to the burger chain. When: Ongoing

Popeyes The deal: Spend at least $10 through the Popeyes app and you'll get three free chicken tenders if you're signing up for the first time. When: Through June 30

Boston Market The deal: If you've never signed up, now is the time to sign up for Boston Market's Rotisserie Rewards program. If you're joining for the first time, you'll get a coupon for a complimentary individual meal . You'll get either a 1/4 white or three-piece dark rotisserie chicken meal. When: Through June 24

Starbucks The deal: If you're downloading the app and signing up for the Rewards Program for the first time, the ubiquitous coffee shop is going to give you one free drink in the form of 150 reward points when you sign up. When: Through August 10

Burger King The deal: Use the BK app to get a free Whopper with a $1 purchase if you're new to the app. You can also get a free cheeseburger with any purchase, and you don't have to be new to the app. When: Through June 30

McAlister's Deli The deal: Buy a tea through the McAlister's Deli app and you'll get to gift a tea to someone else. Each time you buy one, you'll get a unique code for a free tea that you can gift to anyone you'd like. When: Through June 22

Yogurtland The deal: Recent graduates can get a free frozen yogurt at select Los Angeles-area locations. Wear your cap and gown or just show proof of having recently graduated to get a free 8-ounce cup. Additionally, if you post a photo of your creation while wearing your graduation gear, you'll get a $5 unlimited cup voucher for future use. When: June 20

Wayback Burger The deal: Get a totally free 12-ounce Vanilla Milkshake to celebrate the first day of summer. No purchase is required. When: June 20

Insomnia Cookies The deal: Get 20% off any cookie cake in recognition of Father's Day. Just tell them you know the code "DADJOKES" and they'll let you in on the deal. When: June 18-22, 3am

Smoothie King The deal: The home of smoothie royalty is joining DoorDash. To celebrate, you get $0 delivery fees on your first order through DoorDash on orders of at least $15. Additionally, if you subscribe to DashPass, Smoothie King will now have $0 delivery fees through the program. When: Through June 29

Chili's The deal: For Father's Day, the chain's 6-ounce Sirloin and the Chicken Fajitas have been added to the three for $10 deal. That includes an entrée, starter, and a non-alcoholic beverage. When: June 19-21

The Goods Mart - New York City, New York The deal: Get a $1 Kelvin Slush organic slushie. All of the proceeds are going to go to The Okra Project and to Black Women's Blueprint . If you're out at a protest, you can also DM the shop about its protest snack boxes that are being made available for free. When: Through July 4

More Food Deals Available on the First Day of Summer

Steak 'n Shake

The deal: Everyone -- yes, that includes you -- is getting a free order of fries at Steak 'n Shake. You'll have to go through the drive-thru, but there's no minimum order. It's open to anyone, at any time as a part of a program called "We're All Essential."

When: Ongoing

Jimmy John's

The deal: The sandwich shop announced its Freaky Fast Rewards program is going national on December 9. To celebrate, after your first order through the app, you'll be rewarded with a free eight-inch sandwich.

When: Ongoing

Cousins Subs

The deal: You can get a free seven-and-a-half-inch sub when you sign up for Cousins Club. Plus, if you're a Cousins Club member and place an online order, you'll get double points.

When: Ongoing

Burger King

The deal: You can grab eight chicken nuggets for a buck. That'll also apply to the Spicy Chicken Nuggets that the chain just brought back.

When: For a limited time

Juice It Up

The deal: If you're a Juice It Up! Rewards Member you'll automatically find a coupon in your account for a free $3 Medium Classic Smoothie of your choice.

When: June 21, 3-5pm

Taco Bell

The deal: On March 28, the bean-slinging chain announced that it will expand its free delivery option through Grubhub. You can get free delivery on any delivery order of at least $12.

When: Ongoing

Pizza Hut

The deal: For a limited time, you can get a Meat Lover's Pizza for just $10. That's 30% off the usual price.

When: Ongoing

Pokeworks

The deal: All new app users get $5 off their order.

When: Ongoing

Village Burger Bar

The deal: Burgers are just $5.99 all day when you swing in for takeout or curbside pickup.

When: Ongoing

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

The deal: If you order at least four pints of ice cream, you can get free delivery when you order through the Jeni's website. Orders through Postmates will not get the same deal.

When: Ongoing

Edible Arrangements

The deal: The company has temporarily eliminated fees for same-day delivery for orders placed by 3pm daily and many locations are offering free delivery of fresh fruit and produce.

When: Limited time

Bonchon

The deal: Order through Uber Eats to get free delivery with an order of $25 or more.

When: Ongoing

Uberrito

The deal: The chain is running a "$5 chicken for pick-up" deal as well as offering a $0.99 kid meal with the purchase of an entrée.

When: Ongoing

Qdoba

The deal: The new Burrito Meal Deal will land you a burrito, tortilla chips, salsa, and a dessert for $9.95.

When: Ongoing

McDonald's

The deal: Use the McDonald's mobile app to get a 99-cent hot or iced coffee once a day.

When: Through June 28

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

The deal: Nab a free grilled cheese sandwich for kids when you buy an entrée and get it delivered.

When: Ongoing

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

The deal: Place an order of $9.95 or more and get a free Pizzokie -- that's a portmanteau of pizza and cookie -- when you use the code "PIZOOKIE."

When: Ongoing

Penn Station East Coast Subs

The deal: Order a sub online and you can get a free small sub with the code "PSBOGO."

When: Ongoing

Wahoo's Fish Tacos

The deal: Get a family meal deal for $35. It comes with eight tacos, rice, beans, churro chips, and chips and salsa. You can get fountain drinks for a dollar each or bottled beers for $2.99 each.

When: Ongoing

Torchy's Tacos

The deal: For $25, you can get a Build-Your-Own Taco Family Pack with tacos and sides for four to five people.

When: Ongoing

Natural Light

The deal: If you file your taxes with TaxAct, Natural Light will give you a free case of Natural Light. Get all the details here.

When: Through July 15

Einstein Bros. Bagels

The deal: The new Hot & Ready Brunch Box lands you six bagels, a tub of shmear, three egg sandwiches, four blueberry muffins, and four twice-baked based browns for $29.99.

When: Ongoing

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

The deal: Get half-off a large pizza with the code "HALFOFF" or get a $6 take-home entrée with a $9.95 purchase. There's a limit of three of the cheap meals per order.

When: A limited time

Red Lobster

The deal: Order directly through RedLobster.com and you can get free touchless delivery at participating locations.

When: Ongoing

Baskin-Robbins

The deal: When you order through DoorDash you can get $0 delivery fees on any order of at least $15 with the code "BASKIN."

When: Ongoing

Applebee's

The deal: Spend at least $20 and you can get 25-cent boneless wings with the code "25CENT."

When: Ongoing

Ike's Love & Sandwiches

The deal: Place a catering order for at least $100, and you'll get $20 off your order.

When: Through June 30

Subway

The deal: Belly up with the aid of sandwich artists. Subway is offering BOGO foot-long subs.

When: Ongoing

Burger King

The deal: Grab free delivery when you place an order of at least $20 through the Burger King mobile app.

When: Through June 30

Panera

The deal: Take advantage of Panera's new curbside service and get $5 off an order of at least $20 with the code "CURBSIDE5."

When: Ongoing

Burger King

The deal: Make any purchase through the BK app, and you'll get a free Kids Meal when you order through the app.

When: Through June 30

Wahoo's Fish Tacos

The deal: You'll get a coupon for half-off your next taco or enchilada entrée with the purchase of one at full price.

When: Through June 26

Olive Garden

The deal: The home of unlimited breadsticks is crafting a Mother's Day Family-Style Take & Bake Bundle. For $40, you get a pan of ready-to-bake Giant Cheese Stuffed Shells, a jumbo house salad with a bottle of Italian dressing, and a dozen ready-to-bake breadsticks with dipping sauce.

When: Starting May 2

Taco Cabana

The deal: There are a few deals you can snag for Mother's Day at Taco Cabana. Get two Nutella empanadas for $2.99 (or a dozen for $14.99), $2 margaritas, or a gallon of margaritas to go for $34.99.

When: Ongoing

Drizly

The deal: For Father's Day, the alcohol delivery service is offering $5 off an order or free delivery with the code "HAPPYFATHERSDAY5."

When: Through June 21

Firehouse Subs

The deal: The chain's new Family Meal deal gets you a mix-and-match of three subs, three orders of chips, and three cookies for $24.

When: Through June 28

Hooters

The deal: Make a $30 purchase and you'll get $10 off with the code "GET10." Place an order for $50, and you'll wind up with $15 off when you use the code "GET15." However, if you think you've spotted a trend, you'll be disappointed to find out there's no "GET20."

When: Ongoing

Einstein Bros. Bagels

The deal: Teachers and parents who are homeschooling their kids can take advantage of a couple of deals for Teacher Appreciation Week. That includes 20% off an eGift Card you can send to someone to say thanks.

When: Ongoing

Smokey Bones

The deal: Get a free kids meal with the purchase of any adult entrée.

When: A limited time

Taco Cabana

The deal: If you work in a restaurant, hotel, food service industry, grocery store, big-box store, or drugstore, you can get 50% off your order when you purchase while wearing a uniform or show an ID.

When: Ongoing

Olive Garden

The deal: The pasta chain is now offering alcohol delivery with $15 bottles of wine, $10 six-packs, and $3 White Claws.

When: Ongoing

The Capital Grille

The deal: Get free delivery on wine and champagne.

When: Ongoing

Besa mi Vino

The deal: Take 20% off any order of the canned wine with the code "LOVEYOU."

When: Ongoing

Carabba's Italian Grill

The deal: You'll take home a bonus $10 gift card when you buy at least $50 in gift cards. The bonus card will be valid through December 31.

When: Through June 21

California Pizza Kitchen

The deal: You're taking home a $10 bonus e-card when you buy a $50 gift card.

When: Through June 21

Tijuana Flats

The deal: Place an order of at least $25 through the TF website to get free delivery.

When: Through July 31

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

The deal: Buy a $50 gift card and take home a bonus $10 gift card.

When: Through June 21

Starbucks

The deal: Order delivery through Uber Eats and you'll get a $0 delivery fee. (Though, will likely still be an order fee involved.)

When: Ongoing

Applebee's

The deal: Order through the mobile app or the Applebee's website to get free delivery with no minimum purchase required.

When: Through June 20

Panda Express

The deal: The ubiquitous Chinese restaurant is launching its own delivery service a year ahead of schedule, which will save you the frustrating fees you see with third-party services. To celebrate the launch, it's offer free delivery on any order over $10. This launch also coincides with Panda Express bringing back its full menu. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, it had implemented a temporary limited menu.

When: June 18 - July 1

Olive Garden

The deal: Grab a free $10 gift card for every $50 card you purchase.

When: Through June 21

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen

The deal: Take home a bonus $5 gift card for every $25 in e-gift cards you buy from Cheddar's.

When: Through June 21