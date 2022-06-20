Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for the First Day of Summer
Summer is here and so are the food deals.
The best thing about there being so many food deals available on the first day of summer is that it's the day with the most sunlight. That means you'll have so much daylight to put down ice cream and hot dogs and burgers and Dilly Bars and whatever else you require to feel like you're celebrating summer's arrival properly.
The first day of summer arrives on June 21, and, as mentioned above, restaurants have loads of deals to celebrate. You're going to have the opportunity to grab a deal at places like Wendy's, Potbelly Sandwich Shop, and McDonald's.
Here are all the best food deals you'll find on the first day of summer.
Free Food on the First Day of Summer
Potbelly Sandwich Shop
The deal: It's running a buy-one-get-one-free deal on all original size sandwiches purchased through the website or mobile app. Use the code "BOGO."
When: June 21
Wendy's
The deal: If you're new to the Wendy's mobile app and rewards program, you can get a free 10-piece order of Nuggets with any purchase. (Plus, you'll get 150 points for your first purchase, which is enough for a free Frosty.)
When: Through July 3
McDonald's
The deal: Grab a free Happy Meal with any order of at least $15 through Grubhub.
When: Through June 30
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
The deal: Grab a free 24-ounce smoothie with any food purchase for National Smoothie Day. You'll need to use the app and join Tropic Rewards to redeem that perk.
When: June 21
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
The deal: Make a $1 donation to the Alzheimer’s Association on the receipt of your order, and you'll get a free Pizzokie on your next visit. That freebie can be redeemed anytime through July 31.
When: Donate through June 30
McDonald's
The deal: Spend at least $1 in the mobile app and you can grab a free Sprite.
When: June 21
Food Deals on the First Day of Summer
Wendy's
The deal: Buy a Made to Crave burger or chicken sandwich and get the second one for just $1.
When: Through June 30
Lenny & Larry's
The deal: The cookie company is offering 20% off anything on its site with the code "SUMMER20."
When: June 21-24
Wendy's
The deal: Take $2 off any breakfast combo or premium lunch or dinner combo through the mobile app.
When: Through July 3
Wendy's
The deal: Take $3 off any order of at least $15 through mobile app. Or you can take $4 off any order of at least $20.
When: Through July 3
