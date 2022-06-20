Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for the First Day of Summer

Courtesy of Grubhub

The best thing about there being so many food deals available on the first day of summer is that it's the day with the most sunlight. That means you'll have so much daylight to put down ice cream and hot dogs and burgers and Dilly Bars and whatever else you require to feel like you're celebrating summer's arrival properly. The first day of summer arrives on June 21, and, as mentioned above, restaurants have loads of deals to celebrate. You're going to have the opportunity to grab a deal at places like Wendy's, Potbelly Sandwich Shop, and McDonald's. Here are all the best food deals you'll find on the first day of summer.

Courtesy of Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Food Deals on the First Day of Summer Wendy's

The deal: Buy a Made to Crave burger or chicken sandwich and get the second one for just $1.

When: Through June 30 Lenny & Larry's

The deal: The cookie company is offering 20% off anything on its site with the code "SUMMER20."

When: June 21-24 Wendy's

The deal: Take $2 off any breakfast combo or premium lunch or dinner combo through the mobile app.

When: Through July 3 Wendy's

The deal: Take $3 off any order of at least $15 through mobile app. Or you can take $4 off any order of at least $20.

When: Through July 3 Tim Hortons

The deal: If you're a Tims Rewards member in the US, you can get a 10-pack of Timbits donuts for $1. It's a reward for your appreciation of Canadian culture. Not really, but also kind of.

When: Every Tuesday through May 10 Red Lobster

The deal: The chain's new Two for Tuesday deal lets you get two Lobster, Shrimp and Salmon meals for $49.99. Each meal comes with your choice of two sides. This deal is available for pickup and delivery.

When: Every Tuesday Bertucci's

The deal: You can grab a free Brick Oven Pizza with the purchase of another one.

When: Every Tuesday Buffalo Wild Wings

The deal: Every Tuesday, it's BOGO traditional wings for the creatively-named Wings Tuesday, which B-Dubs recently resurrected from the dead.

When: Every Tuesday Snuffer's Restaurant & Bar

The deal: The restaurant that reminds you of Big Bird's imaginary friend is offering $5 cheeseburgers every Tuesday.

When: Every Tuesday Papa Murphy's

The deal: Every Tuesday, you can grab a large pizza for $10.

When: Every Tuesday Tijuana Flats

The deal: Get a free small queso with the purchase of any entrée.

When: Every Tuesday