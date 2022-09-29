See the First All-Electric Passenger Plane Make Its Runway Debut

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC’s latest guidance on We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC’s latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.

We love to travel just as much as the next, but here's the problem with that wanderlust. It hurts our planet. Your flights to Europe, Asia, and even Florida are contributing to our global warming problem, which is why there are geniuses out there perfecting an all-electric passenger plane to solve some issues. A nine-passenger commuter aircraft, dubbed Alice, made its runway debut this week, in a significant milestone for carbon pollution-free aviation, The Verge reports. The flight took off Tuesday at 7:10 am from Washington's Grant County International Airport.

It's also the only all-electric commercial airplane certified to carry passengers, according to The Seattle Times. During Tuesday's test flight, Alice reached 3,500 feet in an eight-minute trip. And while this is a huge step, it is by no means ready for passengers. According to the outlet, there will be three iterations of the electric plane, including a nine-passenger commuter, six-passenger luxury aircraft, and an e-cargo. There has to be a limit to size because of the battery capacity. However, the Biden administration is also looking at more sustainable aviation fuels to reduce pollution in another way. Those could be made from corn, algae, or even municipal waste.

