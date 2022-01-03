New York City's First Hotel Week Is Coming & You Can Save Big on Bookings

Perhaps you've heard of New York City Restaurant Week, which is a glorious time of year that allows more people the ability to afford a meal at some of the city's finest restaurants. Now, the opportunity to experience some lower-cost luxury has been extended to some of the city's poshest hotels for the first-ever New York City Hotel Week.

Between January 4 and February 13, 2022, over 100 hotels across the five boroughs will be available to book for up to 22% off. Rooms are available in central Times Square locations, trendy Brooklyn neighborhoods, and right off the Hudson on the West Side. In addition to discounts on hotels, booking through nycgo.com will give you access to other deals on dining, Broadway tickets, and other attractions. NYC Broadway Week, Restaurant Week, and Must-See Week all run from January 18 through February 13.

If you've always wanted to go to New York, but the price has been a bit of a barrier, this is the perfect deal for you. A little know-before-you-go information: Some Broadway shows have been canceled due to the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. It would be good to double-check the run dates of your show before making any bookings.