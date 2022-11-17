The First Haunted House for Next Year's Halloween Horror Nights Has Been Unveiled

Halloween is barely in the rearview mirror, despite the mid-term election and the instant influx of holiday-themed items at stores.

Though if you think those latter items are ahead of the game, Universal Studios is so far ahead of the game it might as well be releasing next year’s deluge of pumpkin spice snacks. The park has just announced its first new haunted house for Halloween Horror Nights 2023.

Universal Studios Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood will host a Chucky-themed haunted house, inspired by the USA and SyFy show. Next to no details are available about where the house will be and what thrill-seekers should expect. Though, that is not surprising given how far we are from the opening of next year’s fright fest.