North America Is Getting Its First-Ever Zero-Emission Train This Summer

The sustainability train is finally here, and you'd better, quite literally, hop on it.

This summer, starting June 17 and continuing through September 30, North America's first-ever zero-emission train, dubbed the Train de Charlevoix, is set to debut in Québec, Canada, The Independent reports.

Running on green hydrogen and emitting only water vapor, it transports travelers without releasing harmful emissions or chemicals into the environment. The train will connect Parc de la Chute-Montmorency (located just outside of Québec City) and the town of Baie-Saint-Paul.

According to Railway Technology, the zero-emission train first went into commercial operation in Germany in 2018. The train carries a maximum speed of about 86 miles per hour.

In addition to bringing passengers along for a 90-minute ride, the Train de Charlevoix offers other features for sustainability-focused travelers. Throughout the summer, the train will offer an eco-agro tourism tour, where a guide will take passengers to the discovery of local breweries and their sustainable products across three different stops.

For more information and to reserve your tickets, you can visit this website.