Cooked Jumbo Shrimp Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns

Fisherman’s Wharf branded Jumbo Cooked Shrimp sold at Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más, and Harveys Supermarkets is being recalled after possible listeria contamination. Anyone who has purchased this shrimp is advised not to use it and throw it away or return it immediately.

The shrimp that is being recalled comes in 16-20 piece bags and has a best-by date of April 5, 2023. The UPC number for the product is 2114003262.