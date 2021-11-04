Cooked Jumbo Shrimp Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns
Fisherman’s Wharf Shrimp was recalled at three supermarket chains.
Fisherman’s Wharf branded Jumbo Cooked Shrimp sold at Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más, and Harveys Supermarkets is being recalled after possible listeria contamination. Anyone who has purchased this shrimp is advised not to use it and throw it away or return it immediately.
The shrimp that is being recalled comes in 16-20 piece bags and has a best-by date of April 5, 2023. The UPC number for the product is 2114003262.
Listeria monocytogenes is a bacteria that can cause severe infections, which include symptoms of vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and, neck stiffness. Medical testing is required to diagnose the illness. If you have questions about the product, you can call Fisherman Wharf’s parent company, Southeastern Grocers, at 844-745-0463.
The Food and Drug Administration is investigating what could have caused the possible contamination.
