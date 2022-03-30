Fishwife & Fly by Jing Just Partnered on a New Spicy Snack
It's certified Hot Person Food. Just ask TikTok.
I will personally take any opportunity to douse whatever I can in Fly by Jing's Sichuan Chili Crisp. I'm not the only one either. The beloved condiment has cultivated quite the fanbase, and now, it's joining forces with fellow fan-favorite Fishwife—you know, the TikTok famous, certified Hot Girl Food.
The power duo is collaborating on a Smoked Atlantic Salmon with Sichuan Chili Crisp, conveniently packaged in Fishwife's signature tins.
According to Fly by Jing, the combo is an "electrifying flavor that will have your tastebuds reeling in aquatic ecstasy." The premium fair trade Atlantic salmon is sourced directly from Kvarøy Arctic and smoked in small batches by a fifth-generation family-run cannery. The fish is then brined in Fly by Jing's 100% natural, non-GMO Sichuan Chili Crisp.
If you're looking to get your hands on a few (or a dozen) tins, you might want to act fast. It's not only a limited edition, while supplies last type situation, but one that includes two wildly popular products. So, supplies aren't going to last that long. You can snag a three-pack of the Smoked Salmon with Sichuan Chili Crisp for $39.99 on either site, but if you want to add in an extra side of the straight Sichuan Chili Crisp (and why wouldn't you?), it'll be $50.
Now, if you'll excuse me, I have a very large online order to place.