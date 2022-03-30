Fishwife & Fly by Jing Just Partnered on a New Spicy Snack

I will personally take any opportunity to douse whatever I can in Fly by Jing's Sichuan Chili Crisp. I'm not the only one either. The beloved condiment has cultivated quite the fanbase, and now, it's joining forces with fellow fan-favorite Fishwife—you know, the TikTok famous, certified Hot Girl Food.

The power duo is collaborating on a Smoked Atlantic Salmon with Sichuan Chili Crisp, conveniently packaged in Fishwife's signature tins.

According to Fly by Jing, the combo is an "electrifying flavor that will have your tastebuds reeling in aquatic ecstasy." The premium fair trade Atlantic salmon is sourced directly from Kvarøy Arctic and smoked in small batches by a fifth-generation family-run cannery. The fish is then brined in Fly by Jing's 100% natural, non-GMO Sichuan Chili Crisp.