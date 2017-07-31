This Tiny Dude Fist Bumped Everyone On His Flight, Spreading Joy

Air travelers could use a smile. This year has brought nothing but story after story of passengers being mistreated, bumped from flights, or even just having to comically watch their luggage fall out of the plane. Oh, and sometimes scorpions fall from the overhead bins.
One young man, at least briefly, bucked the trend, bringing much-needed smiles to weary travelers on a flight last weekend. The young man was two-year-old Guy Jakubowicz. He was filmed by his mother Alya giving a fist bump to each person he passed while boarding.
“It’s his signature move. He’s a little politician,” Alya told ABC News. “He’s very funny, not shy at all. He doesn’t leave anyone out.
“He does it every time he boards a flight,” she added. “Ironically, he learned how to fist-bump when he was like 18 months. We were waiting on the tarmac and he was getting antsy so I let him run around the aisle a little bit and these guys behind us taught him how to fist bump.”
Southwest, the airline the family was taking from Kansas City to Chicago before boarding a flight back home to Raleigh, shared the family's video, and it's since gone viral. Hopefully, next time your luggage goes missing and you're delayed three hours, there will be someone as cheerful as Guy on your flight. (Or, you know, you could do it yourself and try to make the flight a little easier for everyone, even if it's far less charming coming from an adult.)
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.