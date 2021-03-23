This Whiskey Brand Will Pay You $100,000 to Become a Fist Model

Has anyone ever told you that you could be a hand model? How about a fist model? It's something you've probably never considered, but it looks like now may be the time to change that, because whiskey brand Fistful of Bourbon will pay someone $100,000 to use their fist in a new ad campaign.

"The Search for the $100,000 Fist" is an open casting call to find Fistful of Bourbon's first-ever "spokesfist," the picture-perfect star of future brand campaigns and an unofficial mascot for the whiskey line, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

An easy gig with a big payoff will undoubtedly be competitive, so it's important to put your best hand forward when you apply. According to the company, applicants will need one helluva fist, maximum grip strength, a steady hand, and the ability to clench on cue.

The selected spokesfist will receive hand spa treatments, training from a Hollywood hand model, a custom-designed bottle featuring their fist, and a $100,000 paycheck.

How to Apply

To be considered for the spokesfist job, you'll need to fill out an application before Tuesday, April 13.

The job listing is live on Spokesfist.com and other job-hunting websites like Indeed, where specific rules and requirements are laid out.