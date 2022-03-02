Heads-Up: Fitbit's Recalling 1.7 Million Smartwatches Due to Burn Risk

If you own a Fitbit, your watch may be part of a massive recall. On Wednesday, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that roughly 1.7 million Fitbit Ionic smartwatches are being recalled. About one million of those watches were sold in the US, with another 693,000 recalled internationally.

The Ionic smartwatch is a burn hazard, due to lithium-ion batteries that can overheat. If you own one of these watches, you should immediately stop using it and contact Fitbit to return it. Customers who return the Ionic smartwatch will receive a refund of $299 and a 40% discount on certain Fitbit devices, according to CNBC.

The Fitbit models affected include the Ionic FB503CPBU in Slate Blue/Burnt Orange, Ionic FB503GYBK in Charcoal/Smoke Gray, Ionic FB503WTGY in Blue Gray/Silver Gray, and the Adidas edition Ionic FB503WTNV, in Ink Blue & Ice Gray/Silver Gray. The watches were sold between September 2017 and December 2021 at retailers nationwide and on Amazon and Fitbit’s websites.

So far, Fitbit has received 115 reports in the US that the battery in the Ionic smartwatch was overheating. There have been 78 reports of burn injuries from wearers of the watch, including two reports of third-degree burns and four reports of second-degree burns. Internationally, Fitbit received 59 reports of overheating and 40 reports of burn injuries.

No other Fitbit models have been recalled.