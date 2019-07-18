Five Guys Arrested for Fighting Inside a Five Guys

A fist fight breaking out at any old burger joint probably won't make national news. That is, unless said throw down were to involve five men and take place in a burger joint that literally describes them. What we're trying to say is: Five guys were arrested for getting into a fight at a Five Guys and, well, you deserve to know about it.
The incident, which went down on Wednesday at a Stuart, Florida location of the popular burgers and fries chain, likely would have gone unnoticed if the local police department hadn't posted a cheeky photo (shown below) about it on Facebook. "Can you guess how many guys were arrested at this location on Wednesday?" the post, first reported by TCPalm.com, reads. The image shows a cruiser in front of the restaurant's Five Guys sign.
According to the SPD post, the authorities were dispatched to the restaurant after receiving a call about a fist fight. When they showed up, they discovered five guys -- three juveniles and two adults -- were involved in the kerfuffle and arrested them. They also had the forethought to document the fitting moment with a photo.
The cause of the fight is unknown at this point, but the five guys were all charged with "affray" (under Florida law, two or more people fighting in a public place) and processed at the local jail.
Thrillist by no means condones or encourages criminal acts of any kind, but if you're going to break the law as a group and earn a nickname, you could do a lot worse than the Five Guys Five.
h/t Orlando Sentinel
