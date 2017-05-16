This Restaurant Just Beat In-N-Out for America's Favorite Burger Chain

In-N-Out Burger may be your go-to for a monstrous 4x4 burger or your first meal after landing in California, but the cult-favorite cheeseburger purveyor has just been dethroned as America's favorite burger chain, according to the 29th annual EquiTrend Study from The Harris Poll. This year's poll has crowned a new burger king.
Five Guys Burgers and Fries, which also serves hot dog sandwiches, is America's favorite burger chain. The designation comes from Harris Poll surveying more than 100,000 Americans about 4,000 companies, including 90 restaurants.
“[Five Guys] has shed its ‘small regional player’ designation as it expands its footprint and marketing budget, along with its fandom,” said Joan Sinopoli, Harris Poll's vice president of brand solutions, referencing the poll's equity metric that determines rankings.
The poll has the dethroned In-N-Out ranking second, followed by, in order, Shake Shack, Wendy’s, Culver’s, Whataburger, McDonald’s, SONIC America’s Drive-In, Smashburger and Steak ‘n Shake.
Elsewhere in the poll, Moe's Southwest Grill -- where customers get senior photos and not salmonella -- remained the nation's favorite fast casual Mexican restaurant after unseating Chipotle atop the list in last year's poll. Chipotle once again fell outside the top three, where Moe's was followed by Baja Fresh Mexican Grill and Taco Bell.
Other winners of "Restaurant Brand of the Year" honors include The Cheesecake Factory for casual dining, Chick-fil-A for chicken restaurant, Starbucks for coffee and quick service restaurant, Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Shop for ice cream and froyo shop, Papa John's for pizza shop, and Subway for sandwich shop.
Just like last year, people are expected to
be unnecessarily up in arms totally agree with the rankings and not freak out because, Oh my god, have you even tried their fries!?
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.