Holy Crap: Flamin' Hot Cheetos Bagels Are Here

After the rise of rainbow bagels other strange stunt-food bagels, it was only a matter of time before someone combined the fiery flavor of Flamin' Hot Cheetos with the classic bread rings. Whether you're ready or not, that time has finally come. Yes, Flamin' Hot Cheetos bagels are here.
The Bagel Nook, the same maniacs responsible for the monstrous Oreo bagel and other insane Instagram-famous creations, unleashed the flamin' hot bagels over the weekend along with a new Doritos-flavored bagel, according to a report by Refinery29. As you can see in a recent photo from Junk Banter (shown above), the bright red junk food-bagel hybrids appear to be made with actual Flamin' Hot Cheetos both on the inside and the outside, which means you can expect plenty of heat. And probably red Cheetos dust-stained fingers, too.
The Freehold, N.J. shop recommends trying the Flamin' Hot Cheetos bagel with its Cool Ranch cream cheese or its Ghost Chili Pepper cream cheese, if you really want to burn your mouth off. The Bagel Nook posted a video of the spicy bagels on Instagram, complete with actual flames and AC/DC. Incidentally, the same thing happens in your stomach after eating one. Or something like that.
Looks pretty damn good, right? You'll just have to drag yourself to New Jersey to get one.
