Woman Gets Stopped by TSA for Carrying Bags Upon Bags of Hot Cheetos in Luggage

You ever see a tweet that you relate to so hard to that it's like it was posted by you? Isn't that kind of the point of Twitter -- things go viral and then we all reflect upon our shared experiences, both the good, the bad, and the utterly weird?
That's kind of the epiphany I had when I saw a video shared on Twitter by user Emily Mei. In it, you can see the gloved hands of a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agent pulling out bags upon bags out Flaming Hot Cheetos that Mei had crammed in her luggage. TSA gently swabs each bag, checking for nefarious materials, and it seems the source of the spicy snacks are never-ending in a Mary Poppins-like Louis Vuitton bag. Simply put, TSA is suspicious as to why this lone traveler is carrying so many Hot Cheetos.
Meanwhile, I am like, "Wow, this girl rocks and I, too, should bring dozens of bags of Hot Cheetos with me when I fly."
Why TSA would question glorious bags of Hot Cheetos is beyond me, but Mei did share a simple explanation as to why she possessed so many flaming bags. In a follow-up tweet, Mei revealed that she was traveling to Korea to visit a friend and that the hot chips are "hard to get in korea so my friends always ask me to bring it for them."
So there you have it: nothing malicious was happening, nor was this a tale of a lone woman chowing down on endless amounts of Hot Cheetos in a plane. Instead, this is a story about real friendship and the lengths we'll go to to provide for our friends. It's also a confirmation about how undeniably delicious Flaming Hot Cheetos really are that we'll cross oceans -- or ask our friends to cross oceans -- for them.
