This Rare Whiskey Advent Calendar Sells Out Every Year & It's Available Now

It's that part of September when we pretend it is fall, even though it is weeks away, still. But if fall can creep up the calendar and pumpkin spice drinks can, then why not advent calendars as well? Flaviar offers a whiskey advent calendar every year. It's a hugely popular collection of drinks and has previously sold out quickly. The Whiskies Advent Calendar--formerly Whiskies of the World or, last year, Whiskies of the Galaxy--brings together dozens of whiskies from across the globe. Some of the drams contain rare or hard-to-find sips that you might have trouble tracking down otherwise.

Pre-orders have opened for this year's edition already. Though, it doesn't come cheap. This year's box costs $260. If you pre-order, you can trim $20 off the experience. Details on when it'll arrive aren't precise, with the company's FAQ stating the whiskey will arrive sometime between October and November. The calendar contains 24 1.7-ounce drams of whiskey that can take you to a new whiskey-swilling locale with every door you open. Each year, the contents change, as the company curates a selection of alluring spirits selected throughout the year. The box also contains a Glencairn glass, leather coaster, and a tasting journal so you can jot down notes on your favorite drams. In previous years, the box and tasting guide have been beautifully designed to augment each tasting.

Flaviar never gives away too many details about what you'll find inside, but it has teased so far that you'll find whiskey from the US, Ireland, Japan, and Australia. It also promises that you'll get Scotch, bourbon, and rye varieties inside, likely among others. It has further revealed that you'll see whiskey from Rieger's Kansas City Whiskey, Keeper's Heart Irish + American Whiskey, and Akashi Blended Malt. The rest of the box will be a surprise when it arrives, but whiskey lovers are sure to find some drinks they enjoy.