Thousands Sign Petition to Rename Columbus, Ohio in Honor of Guy Fieri

Guy Fieri has yet to announce interest in public office, but his famed flame button downs and frosted spikes sure scream born leader. I'm not the only one that thinks as much. In light of the recent conversation surrounding racial inequality, thousands of people are petitioning to rename the city of Columbus, Ohio... to Flavortown, Ohio.

More than 30,000 people have signed a Change.org petition to honor the Buckeye state's hometown hero, Fieri. The initiative follows the city's recent decision to remove a statue of its namesake Christopher Columbus from outside of City Hall. The Italian explorer has long been denounced for exploiting and brutalizing the continent's indigenous people.

"Why not rename the city Flavortown?" creator Tyler Woodbridge wrote to the City Hall, Mayor Andrew Ginther, and Columbus City Council. "The new name is twofold. For one, it honors Central Ohio's proud heritage as a culinary crossroads and one of the nation's largest test markets for the food industry. Secondly, cheflebrity Guy Fieri was born in Columbus, so naming the city in honor of him (he's such a good dude, really) would be superior to its current nomenclature."

After coining the phrase Flavortown on his wildly popular Food Network series Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, fans were quick to dub Fieri the "Mayor of Flavortown." Now, the fictional food destination could become a real place -- where the celeb chef himself was born.

"Columbus is an amazing city, but one whose name is tarnished by the very name itself," Woodbridge wrote in his petition.